EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The start and end times for all Las Cruces public schools in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year were altered due to an increase in the required number of instructional hours for elementary students in New Mexico.

To satisfy the required number of instructional hours, which is 1,140 according to House Bill 130, 10 minutes will be added to the elementary school day to bridge the gap from the previous 990 hours included in the district’s approved balanced calendar. The decision was made at the regular meeting of the LCPS Board of Education held on Tuesday, April 25.

“In order to minimize any disruptions for families and transportation, and to ensure elementary students aren’t waiting at the bus stop earlier in the morning hours, we chose to add the 10 minutes to the end of the day,” explained Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Wendi Miller-Tomlinson, who added that transportation will be adjusted accordingly.

The updated school hours are listed below:

Elementary Schools

2022-2023 school year 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Current school year 2023-2024 school year 8 a.m. – 2:40 p.m. School day increased by 10 minutes due to HB 130 legislation.

Middle Schools

2022-2023 school year 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Current school year 2023-2024 school year 8:55 a.m. – 3:55 p.m. School day starts 10 minutes later and ends 10 minutes later. Length of the school day remains the same.

High Schools

2022-2023 School Year 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Current school year. 2023-2024 School Year 8:25 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. School day starts 5 minutes earlier and ends 5 minutes earlier. Length of the school day remains the same.

The school schedule for Rio Grande Preparatory Institute and Arrowhead Park Early College High School will remain unchanged, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, Miller-Tomlinson further clarified for the board that obtaining state approval of the district’s proposed budget by the New Mexico Public Education Department would mean satisfying the required number of instructional hours for all students.

LCPS families will be receiving updates on start and end times via email, and information will also be posted on the district’s website, www.lcps.net.