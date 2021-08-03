Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent calls for mask requirement effective Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos announced that masks will be required inside all LCPS buildings which will be in effect Wednesday, August 4th.



The decision was made during the LCPS Board of Education work session Tuesday evening.

“Starting Aug. 4, 2021, all LCPS students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors during the school day and during afterschool indoor events,” said Ramos. “We will continue to monitor the state’s public health orders and will comply with any mask requirements and social distancing guidelines as they relate to outdoor events on school grounds.”

Officials said according to LCPS policy, in the event of a health emergency declared by the Governor of the State of New Mexico and/or the Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health that requires the wearing of a face covering, the Board of Education can direct the Superintendent to establish procedures to ensure that all students and staff follow these health guidelines.

“We want children in schools,” said Ray Jaramillo, president of the Board of Education. “It’s time to put aside the political discourse and bring our community together.”

The New Mexico Public Education Department released the latest COVID-19 toolkit for public and charter schools on July 26, enabling leaders with LCPS to finalize plans for what the upcoming school year will look like for students and staff. The most notable update provided relaxed mask mandates for those who are vaccinated, but a shift in mask guidance from the CDC later that day prompted the NMPED to advise districts that mask requirements could be implemented.

“We are following the most current guidance from our local and national health experts,” added Ramos.

The first day of school for LCPS students in grades one through 12 is Monday, Aug. 9, with kindergarten transition days beginning Aug. 10.



A copy of the 2021-2022 calendar can be found here.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.