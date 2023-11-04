EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools is planning a series of town hall-style meetings about the district’s budget process. It is also seeking additional public input through an online survey on the budget.

The first meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the board room at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex.

The meeting will demonstrate to the public what goes into the budget process, the time line and a budget survey.

Chief Financial Officer Chenyu “Alex” Liu will present an overview of the budget and the strategies the district employs to gather feedback from the public. One key strategy is the use of a public survey which will be available online immediately following the town-hall meeting, according to the district.

The Budget Survey Committee, which includes teachers, administrators, community members and staff, met previously to help develop the survey. A link to take the survey will go live at www.lcps.net Wednesday night.

The public will have two other opportunities to hear a budget overview. The LCPS Finance Division will host town-hall meetings on March 12, 2024, and May 8, 2024, when a draft budget for the next school year will be presented.

The public is invited to attend the Nov. 8 meeting in person, or view it online using this link.