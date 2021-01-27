Las Cruces Public Schools revisits plan to bring students back for in-person learning

Students could return to classroom as soon as late February

Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo says the district is revisiting plans that have already been developed for a safe return.

On Monday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in her State of the State address that schools can return to classrooms by February 8.

Did you miss today's State of the State? Check out the highlights in the thread below or watch it here: https://t.co/6nEfMatHGE https://t.co/aGwH0fmSV1 — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) January 27, 2021

Lujan Grisham added that families can still opt in for remote learning if they choose to do so.

At the next board meeting, LCPS will discuss plans and recommendations for a possible hybrid return.

The district says if the board votes on a hybrid plan, the earliest students could return to school would be February 22.