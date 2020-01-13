Las Cruces public schools proposing to extend the academic school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces students could spend more time in the classroom and parents are split on how they feel about it.

The Las Cruces Public School interim superintendent laid out the proposal in a video presentation but emphasized this is just a proposal, and the school board is unsure which direction it will go.

The proposal would add 10 instructional days to the school year, said Superintendent Karen Trujillo.

Officials say some of the benefits for students include an increase of over 180 hours of quality instruction for elementary students and 75 hours for middle school and high school students.

Another goal would be to decrease the “summer learning loss,” as well as increase security for students. The change, if applied, would require an increase in funding for extended learning materials, field trips. and co-curricular activities.

KTSM reporter Celina Quintana is speaking to parents Monday and will share what they had to say at 6 and 10 p.m.