EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools has a new superintendent.

The LCPS Board of Education voted unanimously Saturday, July 1 to approve the selection of Ignacio Ruiz as the next superintendent of schools.

Ruíz’s first day on the job will be Aug. 1. Interim Superintendent Sherley O’Brien will oversee the district until that date.

The board unanimously approved Ruíz’s contract terms from Aug. 1 until June 30, 2025. His annual salary was set at $200,000 and the board approved the engagement of an executive coach “to support the superintendent’s leadership,” said LCPS Board of Education President Teresa Tenorio. Ruíz will also receive “standard benefits per district policy,” according to a news release announcing Ruiz’s selection.

“It’s great to be here,” Ruíz said in both English and Spanish from a Zoom connection following the board’s announcement. “I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of LCPS. It was evident from the beginning that the board values what’s best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community.”

Ruíz had been named one of three finalists during the board’s superintendent search, which began after former Superintendent Ralph Ramos announced his retirement in March.

Ruíz is an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada, the fifth largest school district in the nation. He has held several leadership positions including assistant principal, principal and director. Previously, Ruíz held the position of director of language acquisition in the Tucson Unified School District. He is a graduate of the ALAS (Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents) National Superintendent Academy and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown.