EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Graduating seniors at Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) will have their commencement ceremony at the Pan American Center next spring, according to a press release sent by the district on Friday, Dec. 15.

In 2020, commencement had moved to the Field of Dreams in a drive-through ceremony, a plan made possible following the current health guidelines during the pandemic.

Because of costs related to renting the center, LCPS decided to keep graduation at the Field of Dreams, which is a property owned by the district.

Parents and seniors voted to return to the center for the Class of 2024, according to the district.

The district hopes to recover some of the costs, which were negotiated at a lower rate with New Mexico State University through sponsorships.

Dates and times for commencement ceremonies are as follows:

Thursday, May 23 Arrowhead Park Early College High School 9 a.m. Organ Mountain High School 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 Rio Grande Preparatory Institute 9 a.m. Las Cruces High School 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25 Mayfield High School 9 a.m. Centennial High School 6 p.m.

The New Mexico State University’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all ceremonies. Additional restrictions will be announced at a later date, according to the district.