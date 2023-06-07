EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Las Cruces Public Schools reminds the community that online kindergarten registration is now open.

Children at least five years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to enroll for the 2023-2024 school year, starting with a transition day on July 19.

Online registration is hosted by ParentVue, available to all parents using an email address.

For more information on how to set up an email account using Google click here.

To begin the registration process, parents must follow the next steps:

Log into ParentVue and provide their child’s proof of age with a state-issued birth certificate, passport or visa.

Upload proof of their identification such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID, current immunization records and proof of their home address. Documents to support a student’s residence can include a utility bill, property tax notice or a renter’s agreement.

Provide information such as emergency contacts for students, parent information and bus routes (can also be submitted online).

For assistance with the online registration process click here.

Additionally, families without access to a computer can visit their district elementary school to complete the pre-registration process.

To locate your child’s district school click here.