EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) is currently dealing with a districtwide phone outage and says that service is expected to be restored until Tuesday, May 16 at the earliest.

LCPS announced the phone outage in a press release Monday, stating that a “regional telecommunications interruption” caused the outage.

The district says the most significant impact of the outage is parents being able to contact the schools.

“Each campus communicated with families on alternate contact methods, and district officials implemented emergency communication protocol, including a directive that 911 calls, if necessary, should be made from a cell phone, ” Las Cruces Public Schools said in the press release.

To check on updates regarding the phone outage, head to Las Cruces Public Schools | Home (lcps.net).