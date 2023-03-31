With warmer temperatures and longer days, Las Cruces Public Safety wants to remind the community about outdoor safety by sharing some tips.
Hikers, bikers, campers and four-wheel enthusiasts should take the necessary precautions to avoid mishaps – or worse – while exploring the great outdoors, says the safety program.
- Know your capabilities and the terrain for which you will be in.
- Plan your trek carefully and take into consideration weather reports, the expected duration and other conditions during your outdoor adventure.
- Never hike, bike, backpack or adventure alone.
- Keep groups together unless it is absolutely necessary to separate for survival.
- Follow all signs and refrain from straying from established trails.
- Carry a fully charged cellular or satellite phone in case of an emergency. Avoid wasting cell phone battery by overusing the camera function.
- Pack a power bank and the proper cord to recharge a depleted cell phone battery.
- Carry a flashlight and extra batteries even if your hike is during the daytime.
- Avoid pushing daylight to take in a glorious sunset or full moon. Once the sun sets, it’s difficult to follow trails and find your direction on unknown terrain.
- Take plenty of drinking water and food to sustain you during the trek. Keep in mind, warm daytime temperatures and relatively high elevations expend energy quickly.
- Wear or carry proper attire for the trek. It’s best to dress in layers that can be easily removed – or added – depending on conditions.
- Wear a hat or proper head covering.
- Wear boots or hiking shoes that are comfortable and suitable for the terrain to be covered.
- Be aware of changing weather conditions and the potential for flash floods from rains that occur upstream from your location.
- Be extremely cautious of setting or using fire.
- Beware of snakes that are more active during warmer weather and as daytime temperatures rise. Snakebite victims should seek help immediately.
- Beware of wild animals that are known to frequent the Organ Mountains and other areas nearby: bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes, foxes, deer and African oryx. Never approach or attempt to handle a wild animal.
- When hiking with a dog, take into consideration its needs and safety requirements for the trek.
- Refrain from allowing your dog to run off-leash as it might give chase to wild animals and could easily become lost or injured.
- Do not exceed the limitations of your vehicle (or your driving skills).
- Make sure your vehicle, its tires and the spare are in good condition for the terrain.
- Keep an eye on your fuel gauge to ensure you do not run out of gasoline.
- Stay on developed roads or dedicated tracks.
- Respect signs and avoid driving onto private properties or dedicated wilderness areas.
- Do not attempt dangerous water crossings.
- Properly wear seatbelts or harnesses at all times when vehicle is in motion.
- If stranded, it is recommended to first try calling for help. Abandoning a vehicle and walking for help could be more dangerous than staying put and waiting for help to arrive.
- Tell a friend or relative where you are going and when you expect to return. If you have not returned by the designated time, they should know to contact authorities.
- Dispose of waste properly and use the “Pack it In – Pack it Out” motto to help keep wild areas pristine.