EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest.

Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500.

Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and take a package that was recently delivered.

Sierra was apprehended and booked into Dona Ana County Detention Center.