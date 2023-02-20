EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department will participate in the Law Enforcement Hiring Expo Thursday in El Paso.

The hiring fair, presented by Reliant Hiring Solutions, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the El Paso Marriott, 1600 Airway Blvd.

Prospective applicants and anyone interested in a career in law enforcement, or those who have questions about the Las Cruces Police Department’s academy, are encouraged to visit with a recruiter during that time.



LCPD has several hiring incentives for cadets that pay up to $25,000 during the first three years as an officer. Current law enforcement officers who would like to laterally transfer to LCPD can earn incentives up to $35,000, plus salary, in their first year.



Information: CLCPD.com or prospective applicants can text JoinLCPD to 575-376-6817