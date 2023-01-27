EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is recruiting at Bassett Place on Saturday and hosting physical fitness testing weekly in Las Cruces.

Recruiters will be in El Paso at Bassett Place, 6101 Gateway Blvd. West, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement or has questions about the Las Cruces Police Department’s academy is encouraged to visit with a recruiter.



LCPD’s Academy is also conducting physical fitness testing every Wednesday until the end of April 2023. Physical fitness testing begins at 7:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Centennial High School running track, 1950 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Anyone interested in applying for a position as a cadet in an upcoming academy is encouraged to participate in the physical fitness testing.



LCPD has several hiring incentives for cadets that pay up to $25,000, plus salary, during the first three years as an officer. More information is available online at CLCPD.com or prospective applicants can text JoinLCPD to 575-376-6817.