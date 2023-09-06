EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police will host a Town Hall Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall located at 700 N. Main St.

The meeting will be held to provide information on the department’s activities, provide second quarter 2023 crime statistics and hear from residents who have questions or concerns about public safety, according to a press release sent by LCPD.

Additionally, LCPD says the meeting, which is anticipated to last about one hour, will serve as an opportunity for residents to connect with officials, gain insights into current policing initiatives, ask questions and contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote safety within the community.