EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Nessa’s Cafe located at 901 E. Picacho Ave.

Las Cruces Police say residents of Las Cruces are welcome to stop by, enjoy a free cup of coffee, meet with officers and discuss any law enforcement concerns they may have.