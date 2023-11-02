EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police and Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County are asking for assistance in identifying the person responsible for causing criminal damage to property throughout the city.

The Las Cruces Police says that over the last several months, someone has been tagging several locations with the words “Chaps” or “Chaparro.” The graffiti has been more predominant on the city’s west side and along Picacho Avenue.

Damage caused by the graffiti has surpassed more than $1,000, according to the Las Cruces Police.

Additionally, the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person responsible for this graffiti is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.