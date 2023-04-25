EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department warns motorists about leaving children and animals in an enclosed vehicle during the summer months.

The police department shared a research study that shows how temperatures rapidly increase in an enclosed vehicle. After only 10 minutes in the sun, a car can increase 19 degrees Fahrenheit. After 30 minutes, it rises by 34 degrees and by 45 to 50 degrees in about one hour, according to a press release sent by LCPD.

The LCPD says “rapid increasing interior temperature of vehicle can cause injury to people and pets, even when outdoor daytime temperatures are in the 80’s or low 90’s.”

The LCPD adds that leaving a vehicle window partially open or “cracked” does little to no help in decreasing the temperatures in the vehicles. People can be injured or killed when the core body temperature reaches 104. A body temperature of 107 is dangerous.

The following are tips that the Las Cruces Police Department has shared:

Do not leave pets or people (sleeping babies, children, elderly) in a vehicle – even with the windows down or “cracked.”

Place a purse or wallet in the back seat as a reminder that your child is in the car.

Do not leave pets in the bed of a pickup as surface temperatures can rise quickly.

Don’t let shade, breezes, windy weather or cloudy days fool you.

Warm temperatures and the lack of circulation inside an enclosed vehicle on a warm day, even after sunset, can be deadly.

Avoid leaving your vehicle running and unattended simply to keep the air conditioning on, such as to run into a convenience store. The vehicle could be stolen in seconds.

Avoid overexertion of dogs like walking/jogging them during the heat of the day. Remember that sidewalks and pavement retain heat even after the sun goes down.

Provide proper shade and ventilation, and fresh water daily for pets.

Always lock your car when unattended and teach children that vehicles are never to be used as play areas.

Check on neighbors and the elderly to ensure they have adequate circulation and cool air in their home.

Call 911 immediately if you see a person or pet left unattended in an enclosed vehicle – or if they are otherwise suffering from excessive heat.

Seek immediate medical attention for people or pets who are suffering from excessive heat.