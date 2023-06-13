EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are continuing to investigate allegations of child abuse by a former employee of a daycare in Las Cruces and are asking for anyone with similar claims to call detectives.

Angie Flores, 59, a former employee at the Discovery Child Development Center at 973 S. Walnut, was arrested on June 5 and charged with two felony counts of child abuse after investigators learned that she allegedly used excessive force against a 3-year-old boy who is autistic.

Flores has since been released from custody but no longer works at the daycare, Las Cruces Police officials say.

Las Cruces Police are asking anyone who similar allegations of child abuse against Flores or any other daycare worker to call police at (575) 526-0795.