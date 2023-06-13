EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle and identifying the driver in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man Saturday evening, June 10.



Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps police locate the car or identify the driver.



Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the northbound lanes near 755 S. Telshor Blvd. First responders arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries.



The victim was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso where he remains in critical condition.



Traffic investigators believe the car that struck the man was a white 4-door sedan with a black front bumper. The vehicle did not stop, and the driver failed to render aid to the victim.



The vehicle likely has significant damage to its front-end and hood.



Police believe the driver’s behavior or routine may have changed following the crash. The driver has likely avoided driving the car and possibly garaged or concealed it. The driver may have tried to make sudden repairs to the car, missed work or planned functions, or otherwise changed routines since the crash.



Anyone with information that can help identify the vehicle, or its driver, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County where tips can be provided anonymously. Anyone with information that can help police locate the car or identify its driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.



Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.