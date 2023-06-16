EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Las Cruces boy who has been reported missing and could be in danger if not located soon.



Malaki Lopez, 13, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, on the 100 block of Calle de Alegra in Las Cruces. He was last known to be on foot and heading north from Calle de Alegra.



Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. Lopez was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket, light blue jeans and white Nike shoes. He has a small scar on the back of his right hand.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Malaki Lopez is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.