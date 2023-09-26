EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the person or persons who caused significant injuries to a man on back in July, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police say the assault happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, on the 600 block of West Organ Avenue.

Police say a 53-year-old man suffered significant injuries to his head and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Las Cruces police say they are hoping to identify a woman who may have information on the incident and is believed to have been in the area at the time of the assault.



Anyone who can identify the woman, or the person or persons involved in the assault of the 53-year-old victim, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County.



Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously. Anyone with information that can help in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.