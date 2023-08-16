Jazell Tarango (left), 14, and her 12-year-old brother Ethan Robinson. Courtesy of the Las Cruces Police

UPDATE: Jazell Tarango, 14, and her brother Ethan Robinson, 12, have been located and are safe, according to the Las Cruces Police.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two siblings who were reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Police say Jazell Tarango, 14, and her brother Ethan Robinson, 12, were together and last seen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the 1600 block of Pecos Street.

Tarango is 5’2 in height and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Robinson is 5’5 in heigh and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has long brown hair in an afro style and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the siblings is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.