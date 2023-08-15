EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old boy who was been reported as a runaway.

Isaac Rubio, 11, was last seen on Monday evening, Aug. 14, on the 2800 block of north Roadrunner Parkway in Las Cruces.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt and white shoes.

Rubio is 5’3, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Rubio could be in danger if not located soon due to his age.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Isaac Rubio is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.