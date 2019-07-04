Las Cruces Police release criminal history of suspect killed in officer involved shooting

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, this isn’t the first time this specific subject had problems with the law.

Chief Patrick Gallagher said at a news conference on Wednesday that 35-year-old Fransisco “Paco” Tarin had 11 previous arrests that date back from 2000, “I wanted to give you a brief, if I can make it brief, background of the suspects criminal history. Who I can only describe as a convicted felon, and a dangerous person.”

2000 – arrested for shooting out of a motor vehicle

2003– arrested for 2 accounts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at dwelling motor vehicle

2004– arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, sentenced to 9 year prison term, reasons unknown did not serve entire sentence

2012– arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, arrested for battery against a family member

2013– arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

2014– arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

2015– arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

2017– arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Between 2012-2017 several arrest for various probation violations

On June 17th, Officer Antony Harrison reported to a suspicious man at the Jack in the Box off Telshor Boulevard, searched the area, then located Tarin near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive in the Office Max parking lot.



As we previously reported, Police said Tarin allegedly shot Harrison 7 times. Three of those rounds were to the front side of Harrison unit. The other four rounds were fired as the officer’s vehicle fled the scene.



Harrison was struck near the neck by one of the bullets and injured by the shattered glass of the unit. He then drove himself to the Memorial Medical Center.



Officers from four agencies including Las Cruces Police, Dona Ana Sheriff Department, Border Patrol, and NMSU police responded to the deadly threat, returned fire and killed Tarin on the Scene.



“Officers are trained to stop the threat, to stop whatever violence is happening towards them and 11 officers armed at that point, felt threatened and responded in time,” Chief Gallagher said.



Officer Harrison is medically cleared and expected to return back to duty within the next few days.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Officer Involved Shooting Task Force. Once it’s done, it will then be taken to the district attorney.

