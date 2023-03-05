El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for a career change or a real profession after you finish school?

Recruiters with the Las Cruces Police Department’s training academy will be at the El Paso Community College Criminal Justice Career Fair on Wednesday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex, Building C, at 919 Hunter Dr.

Anyone interested in law enforcement as a career or with questions about the Las Cruces PD is encouraged to visit with a recruiter at the expo.

LCPD has incentives that can pay cadets up to $25,000 during the first three years as an officer. Current law enforcement officers who would like to laterally transfer to Las Cruces PD can earn incentives of up $35,000, plus salary, in the first year.

Information: visit CLCPD.com or text JoinLCPD to (575) 376-6817.