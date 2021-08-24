Las Cruces police offer tips to avoid potential scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are warning and encouraging residents to be cautious when sharing financial and personal information with others.



Police said over the past few years, law enforcement has seen an uptick in scams and fraudulent activity that’s left many victims losing hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars.

In one of the most recent scams, a 37-year-old Las Cruces man thought he was buying a travel trailer that was advertised for sale on OfferUp, a popular marketplace app that emphasizes customer-to-customer transactions.



According to police, the man communicated only electronically with the seller and agreed to pay $800, sight unseen, for a used travel trailer. The would-be buyer wired $800 in digital currency to who he believed to be the seller, only to receive an additional demand of another $800. The would-be buyer then realize he had been scammed.



Law enforcement said it’s oftentimes difficult to track digital currency transactions. Police said that it’s unlikely the victim in this case will retrieve his $800.



The Las Cruces Police Department suggests following these and other safety precautions:

Refrain from purchasing high-dollar items without first meeting with the seller and verifying the product’s authenticity.

Do your homework, first and thoroughly, before completing any financial transaction.

Do not offer to deposit or wire currency electronically.

Use Western Union, and other electronic transfer services, only when transferring funds to someone you know and trust.

When possible, conduct business in person and in a safe location.

Do not carry large amounts of cash when meeting with a would-be seller. Cash transactions are best completed within the confines of a bank or trusted dealership.

Do not provide credit card or financial information by telephone or electronically unless you are positive of whom you’re communicating with.

When making a secure purchase over the Internet, use a credit card – not a debit card – as credit card transactions are easier to dispute if necessary.

Be cautious of unsolicited inquiries, telephone calls, texts or electronic messages.

Remember that if a deal appears too good to be true, it probably is.

Immediately report to police all incidents of suspected fraud.

