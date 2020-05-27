Las Cruces Police need help locating man suspected of killing his own brother

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police ask for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Jaime Talamantes who is suspected of killing his own brother in Friday’s fatal shooting.

Las Cruces Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue on Friday May 22, were they found Juni Talamantes, 31, with at least one gun shot wound.

Juni Talamantes was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, Las Cruces police learned, Juni’s older brother, Jaime Talamantes was responsible for the shooting.

Jaime Talamantes fled the scene before police arrived and his whereabouts remain unknown.

According to a release, Jaime Talamantes is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on the 4700 block of Dona Ana Road. Investigators have obtained a warrant for Talamantes’ arrest. The warrant charges Talamantes with one count of murder.

Talamantes is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should refrain from contacting him and, instead, should contact police immediately by calling 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

