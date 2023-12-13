EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department and La Casa Inc. will host a “Cram the Cruiser” donation drive on Saturday to help support families who are escaping domestic violence.

The drive will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at the three Las Cruces Walmart Supercenters located at 571 Walton Blvd., 1550 S. Valley Dr. and 3331 Rinconada Blvd.

New items requested for the donation drive include the following:

Shampoo and conditioner

Body soap

Lotion

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Wash cloths

Tampons and pads

Shaving supplies

Grooming products

Baby wipes

Baby bottles

Bleach products

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener and dryer sheets

Dish soap

Self-care items

Non-perishable food items

The donation drive is also accepting gently used clothing, furniture, household items, books, electronics and new toys, according to Las Cruces Police.

La Casa Inc. is a Las Cruces-based not-for-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence. Donations to La Casa are fully tax deductible.