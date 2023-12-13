EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department and La Casa Inc. will host a “Cram the Cruiser” donation drive on Saturday to help support families who are escaping domestic violence.
The drive will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at the three Las Cruces Walmart Supercenters located at 571 Walton Blvd., 1550 S. Valley Dr. and 3331 Rinconada Blvd.
New items requested for the donation drive include the following:
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Body soap
- Lotion
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Wash cloths
- Tampons and pads
- Shaving supplies
- Grooming products
- Baby wipes
- Baby bottles
- Bleach products
- Laundry detergent
- Fabric softener and dryer sheets
- Dish soap
- Self-care items
- Non-perishable food items
The donation drive is also accepting gently used clothing, furniture, household items, books, electronics and new toys, according to Las Cruces Police.
La Casa Inc. is a Las Cruces-based not-for-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence. Donations to La Casa are fully tax deductible.