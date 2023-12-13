EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department and La Casa Inc. will host a “Cram the Cruiser” donation drive on Saturday to help support families who are escaping domestic violence.

The drive will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at the three Las Cruces Walmart Supercenters located at 571 Walton Blvd., 1550 S. Valley Dr. and 3331 Rinconada Blvd.

New items requested for the donation drive include the following:

  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Body soap
  • Lotion
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Wash cloths
  • Tampons and pads
  • Shaving supplies
  • Grooming products
  • Baby wipes
  • Baby bottles
  • Bleach products
  • Laundry detergent
  • Fabric softener and dryer sheets
  • Dish soap
  • Self-care items
  • Non-perishable food items

The donation drive is also accepting gently used clothing, furniture, household items, books, electronics and new toys, according to Las Cruces Police.

La Casa Inc. is a Las Cruces-based not-for-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence. Donations to La Casa are fully tax deductible.