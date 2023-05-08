EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say two people are dead after separate incidents in the past week.

According to Las Cruces Police, officers responded to a shots fired call at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Poplar Avenue and Mesquite Street. At about the same time, a man was dropped off at a Las Cruces hospital with gunshot wounds, police say. Officers also discovered a dead man, no age or identity given, along the 400 block of Poplar.

On Saturday May 6, Las Cruces Police were sent to the 700 block S. Telshor Blvd, where they found a dead man with a stab wound to the back. Detectives later learned the victim had been in a physical confrontation with a man named King David Mungin Jr. Police say Mungin has confessed to stabbing the other man during an altercation.

Mungin has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to Las Cruces Police.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to these cases is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.