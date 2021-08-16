Las Cruces Police investigating possible shooting

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are investigating a possible shooting that happened near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street.

LCPD tweeted on Monday evening the intersection is closed along with a 1-block radius on Lohman and Walnut.

Police and fire were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. No further details are available at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Police said the intersection is likely to be closed for much of Monday evening and possibly into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information comes into our newsroom.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

2-year-old and grandmother who died due to flooding were 'inseparable'

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

El Paso Water extends sandbag distribution hours

El Paso reports nearly 200 breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Update: Man in custody after SWAT situation in South-Central El Paso

Residents resume indoor water use in West El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime