Las Cruces Police investigating possible shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are investigating a possible shooting that happened near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street.

@LasCrucesPolice are investigating a possible shooting that occurred near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street. The intersection is closed during the investigation along with a 1-block radius on Lohman and Walnut. Motorists should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qGLGrFtH6P — Las Cruces Police (@LasCrucesPolice) August 17, 2021

LCPD tweeted on Monday evening the intersection is closed along with a 1-block radius on Lohman and Walnut.



Police and fire were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. No further details are available at this time.



Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Police said the intersection is likely to be closed for much of Monday evening and possibly into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information comes into our newsroom.



