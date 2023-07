EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened near New Mexico State University on Monday, July 31, according to the department’s Twitter.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on University Avenue near Interstate 25.

Details are limited but police say it appears to be a single-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.