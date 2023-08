EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating the July 26 death of an 18-month-old girl who was found to be unresponsive, the department announced Tuesday, Aug. 1 in a short news release.

The release added that the child was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, where she was declared dead.

No other information was released.

