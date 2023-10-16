EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating two separate shootings over the weekend that left two teenagers dead.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue on the city’s East Mesa.



Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting victim. Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.



A 15-year-old boy was identified as the shooter in this incident. He was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Las Cruces Police say.



Then, about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the parking lot of Little Cesar’s Pizza, on the 2400 block of North Main Street, where a 16-year-old boy had been shot. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.



Police learned that Sunday’s shooting occurred during an altercation between the victim and another party. Investigators have interviewed several juveniles believed to be involved in the altercation but have not filed charges in this case. The investigating is still ongoing.



Anyone who has information on either case, or who may have witnessed either shooting, is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.