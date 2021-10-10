Las Cruces Police investigate shooting near Mayfield High School

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Mayfield High School, Saturday evening.

The shooting happened near Picacho Avenue and Valley Drive, down the street from Mayfield High School.

Las Cruces PD advises drivers to avoid the area between Picacho Avenue and Hoagland Road until the investigation is complete.

No additional details are available at the time.

