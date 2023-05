EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police found an individual with a gunshot wound inside a car on Tuesday, May 9, at the 500 block of Lujan St., a spokesperson for Las Cruces Police confirmed.

The spokesperson says the victim was transported to a hospital in El Paso where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Las Cruces Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call investigators at 575-526-0795.