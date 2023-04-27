The Las Cruces Police Department will graduate 19 cadets from its Academy. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Police Department will be hosting a graduate ceremony for 19 cadets at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Attendance for the graduation ceremony is limited to the cadets, their families, Las Cruces police officials and invited guests.

Cadets to graduate. Photo courtesy of the Las Cruces Police Department.

The graduating class includes:

Mario Baltazar

Riley Binder

Steven Cardona

Luis Diaz Jr.

Roger Faircloth

Adrian Garcia

Linda Garcia

Isac Guerrero

Denise Guillen

Marco Harrison-Trujillo

Jeremy Jones

Joseph Keyson

Bryan Loya

Joshue Melendez

Joshua Rodriguez

Samuel Rodriguez

Ashley Roybal

Qu Dymm Scarbrough

David Vega.

Of the 19 cadets expected to graduate, 18 will become officer-trainees with the LCPD while one will join the New Mexico State University Police Department. Cadet Riley Binder will graduate on behalf of the NMSU Police Department.

The graduates will have completed training exercises and passed comprehensive state exams that exceeds the requirement established by the New Mexico Department of Public Safety and made them eligible for their New Mexico peace officer certification.

LCPD’s state-certified academy provides more than 1,000 hours of law enforcement education and training. The bulk of the academy, roughly 75 percent of it, is classroom instruction while the remaining 25 percent consists of field training in and around Las Cruces.

In addition, after the completion of the academy, each graduate joining LCPD will be assigned to an experienced field training officer who guides them on an additional 14 weeks of instruction. Following the FTO program, the graduates become LCPD patrol officers.

The LCPD is accepting applications through May 14 for its next academy. Anyone interested in a career as a Las Cruces police officer can visit www.CLCPD.com or speak with a recruiter by texting JOINLCPD to 575-376-6817.