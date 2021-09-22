Las Cruces Police Department shares safety tips for realtors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, the Las Cruces Police Department shared safety tips for realtors as September is Realtor Safety Month.

As realtors often work alone, meeting people they may not know, LCPD advises realtors to always keep their cellphone with them, have it fully charged, and make sure they have a signal at the place you are showing.

The police department also says realtors should plan an escape route, remain aware of their surroundings, and keep their distance between unknown people. suggesting the use of a barrier like a kitchen island between the realtor and another person.

In addition, LCPD suggests realtors avoid going to showings alone and always let a trusted person know where they will be.

Another tip is to leave personal items and valuables in your vehicle and make sure that clients’ personal and financial information is secured before the home is shown.

LCPD also says realtors should refrain from posting personal information on social media and not talk about personal life details during showings.

Realtors can also use a high-lumen flashlight when dark and speak with their office about a signal code word they can say when they are uncomfortable with a situation.

Officials said that realtors should not call their office in an emergency but rather the police.

Lastly, LCPD says a realtor needs to report something to call (575) 526-0795, and in case of an emergency immediately call 911 in an emergency.

