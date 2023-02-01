EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is offering up to $35,000 in recruitment and retention services for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and wish to laterally transfer.

LCPD is also now accepting lateral transfers commissioned with only one year of experience at current departments. Officers with at least two years of experience from departments outside of New Mexico are similarly eligible for the lucrative incentives.

The recruitment and retention incentives include:

$10,000 at hire

10,000 at completion

10,000 at completion of 1 year probation

An additional $5,000 relocation assistance incentive is also available for those who qualify.

Altogether, and in addition to salary, a lateral transfer to the Las Cruces Police Department is eligible for at least $30,000 in incentives after the first year.

Prospective applicants can chat with a Las Cruces Police Department recruiter by texting “JoinLCPD” to 575-376-6817

For more information, or to apply, commissioned law enforcement officers can click on the “Lateral Entry” link under the Recruiting and Training banner at Las Cruces Police Department.