Las Cruces Police Department launches new service for text updates for 911 callers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is working to implement a new communication platform to improve customer service when individuals call 911 to report an incident.

LCPD will use a new communication platform called SPIDR Tech.

Based on the priority level of a call made to 911 for police response, the platform may integrate text messaging to the caller’s cellphone to provide a notification that their call has been logged and placed into a priority queue and provides an incident number.

Additionally, some callers may be notified of an option to create a report online or. They may also be notified that responders could be delayed in their response.

Callers can expect to receive these text messages starting Wednesday when the service begins.

Message recipients will receive a survey following a response. Survey questions are to inquire about overall satisfaction, timeliness of the response, and more.

Not all calls will trigger a message acknowledgment including 911 hang-ups and other calls that can affect officer or citizen safety.

As LCPD further integrates the SPIDR Tech system into calls, victims of crime or individuals who report to 911 may receive follow-up notifications such as whether an arrest has been made or if there is other case-related information that can be provided.

