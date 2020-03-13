Las Cruces Police continue the search for hit-and-run driver who injured woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are hoping a newly released video and the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 will generate information that helps identify the driver responsible for Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that injured a 37-year-old woman.

According to a release, traffic investigators obtained a video of the hit-and-run vehicle from a transit bus camera.

In the video, the hit-and-run driver can be seen traveling south on Walton Blvd. moments before the crash.

The video appears to show a 2000 model gold Honda Accord with an aftermarket front passenger-side fender that is either black or dark brown.

Investigators are analyzing the video and hope to obtain additional information that helps further identify the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver, a release said.

As previously reported, the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on March 7. Investigators learned a 37-year-old woman was driving a motorized scooter when she got hit by the vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the driver, or knows the whereabouts of the hit-and-run vehicle, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

