EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCDP) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old missing woman.

Police say Jessica Gomez, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, April 26, at the Plaza Suites Hotel located at 301 E. University Avenue in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.