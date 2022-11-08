EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are continuing to ask for help locating Geoffrey Spangler who was reported missing one year ago.



Spangler, of Las Cruces, was 33 years old when he was last seen in November 2001 at White Sands Missile Range. His vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Avenger, was found Dec. 6 near the Franklin Mountains State Park, east of Vinton, Texas.



Police were told Spangler had intentions of traveling to Ruidoso, N.M., before he was reported missing. The discovery of his car near Franklin Mountains State Park leaves open the possibility that he may have traveled there, instead.

Spangler is 6-feet-1-inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Geoffrey Spangler is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.