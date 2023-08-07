EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say they arrested a man who fire gunshots at them at an apartment complex over the weekend but were able to resolve the incident “without injury to the public.”

The incident happened along the 3300 block of Oak St.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug 5, Las Cruces police were called out to “suspicious activity” at an apartment complex. About half an hour later, Las Cruces police were called with additional information that an apartment had been broken into.



After completing another call at the same apartment complex, Las Cruces police knocked on the door of the apartment. Gunshots were fired through the door, window, and wall, police say.

A Las Cruces police sergeant on scene contacted the man in the apartment by phone and convinced him to surrender without further incident at about 10:10 p.m.



Jerry Lane, 68, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.



One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. No LCPD officers discharged their weapon during this incident.