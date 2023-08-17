EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 40-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning, Aug. 17 at the Jason Jirón Park located at 355 Three Crosses Ave., according to the Las Cruces Police.

Police say officers arrived at the park shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday and found Jesse Vasquez, 40, lying unconscious on the ground. He was declared dead.

Police say there did not appear to be any indications of violence, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Las Cruces Police continue to investigate the death. Any witnesses or anyone who might have information about Vasquez is asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.