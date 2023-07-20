EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the fall semester being just around the corner, the Las Cruces Police Department is encouraging motorists to use caution when driving near school zones and bus stops.

The police department also asks for drivers to be aware of construction projects at three Las Cruces schools which will have an impact on the flow of traffic near the area.

Those three Las Cruces schools are Desert Hills Elementary, Hillrise Elementary and Lynn Middle.

The police department is also providing safety tips for drivers and students.

Herer are some tips for drivers from the Las Cruces Police Department:

Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.

Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.

Do not change lanes in school zones.

Do not make U-Turns in school zones.

Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.

Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.

Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.

Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.

Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.

Here are some tips for students from the Las Cruces Police Department: