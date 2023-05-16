EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the occupants of two vehicles involved in a mid-day shooting on Monday, May 15.

According to Las Cruces Police, the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, and appears to have begun near Frenger Park in south-central Las Cruces. Several callers reported two vehicles involved in a chase with occupants of both cars discharging rounds at each other.



At least one residence on South Espina Street was struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.



Police obtained surveillance video as both vehicles traveled near the area of Milton Avenue and College Street. The surveillance video, posted to LCPD’s Facebook page, shows what appears to be a black Nissan Maxima chasing a red Hyundai Sonata.



Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify those involved in this incident.



Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County. Anyone with information that can help identify the drivers or occupants of either vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.