National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department will be holding ‘National Night Out’, an annual free event that will be promoting drug and crime prevention on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Downtown Las Cruces.

The event will be kid-friendly and will be held from 6 through 9 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces.

Police Department says the event strengthens community relations and encourages neighborhood camaraderie.

The event is held annually the first Tuesday in August and gives residents an evening to meet neighbors, area first responders and other organizations that provide services to the community.

“The event is a popular family night out with many giveaways and one-on-one interactions with first responders and community organizations,” said the Las Cruces Police Department.