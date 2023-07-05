EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols during the month of July.

The police department says sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of people who drive while intoxicated.

Officers will be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, and those who “fail to properly utilize seatbelts and child safety seats,” according to the police department.

The police department encourages those who plan on consuming alcohol to utilize a ride-share or a designated driver for their transportation needs.