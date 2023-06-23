EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Animal Control is encouraging pet owners to consult with their veterinarian about the benefits and risks on spaying and neutering, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The police department says spaying female pets and neutering male pets helps curb over-population and increases their chances of living a longer and healthier life.

“Studies show that altering a dog can increase its lifespan by one to three years. Sterilizing a cat can extend its life three to five years,” the Las Cruces Police Department said in a press release.

The police department adds that altered pets tend to have low to no risk of developing mammary gland tumors, prostate cancer, perianal tumors, pyometra, and uterine, ovarian and testicular cancers.

Statistics show that altered pets tend to roam less which reduces their chances of contracting diseases or becoming injured, according to the police department.

Las Cruces Animal Control suggests consulting with a licensed veterinarian for additional information on what’s best for your dog or cat.