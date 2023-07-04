Isaac Rubio, 11, is missing from his Las Cruces home. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Monday, June 3.

Police say Isaac Rubio was last seen at around 8 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Shannon Street in Las Cruces. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Rubio is 5’7, weighs around 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rubio is asked to call Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.